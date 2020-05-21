UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A US court has postponed until June 15 the upcoming hearing in the case of Kirill Firsov, a Russian national, suspected of cybercrimes, court documents revealed.

Firsov is expected to be formally charged at the hearing which was initially slated for March 26 and repeatedly rescheduled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The US authorities suspect Firsov of being an administrator of a Russian-based cyber platform that allegedly sold $17 million in products and services it had hacked from American companies and individuals.

He was arrested in March in New York.

