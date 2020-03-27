UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Postpones Sentencing Of Russian National Burkov Until June 26 - Court Order

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Court Postpones Sentencing of Russian National Burkov Until June 26 - Court Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The sentencing of Russian national Alexei Burkov, who pleaded guilty to two counts of cybercrime-related charges in January, has been postponed until June 26, an order signed by Eastern District of Virginia Judge T. S. Ellis III said.

Burkov admitted to access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusion, wire fraud and money laundering in return for the dismissal of another three initial charges and now faces a maximum sentence of 15-year in prison.

The order signed on Thursday said "the sentencing hearing in this matter is CONTINUED to Friday, [June 26, 2020] at 9:00 a.m. [EST] as to Aleksei Yurievich Burkov."

The initial sentencing was scheduled to take place on May 8.

Burkov is suspected of running two websites for hackers - a floor for trading in stolen payment cards data and an "elite cybercriminals" forum. The prosecution said it believes that more than 150,000 cardholders and thousands of financial companies may qualify as victims in the trial.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Virginia Cyber Crime Money January May June

Recent Stories

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

1 hour ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

2 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

2 hours ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.