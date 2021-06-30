UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Quashes Bill Cosby's Sex Crimes Conviction, Allowing His Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:38 PM

US court quashes Bill Cosby's sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison.

"Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged," the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Women From Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

46 minutes ago

Govt fully focusing on people's welfare: Usman Dar ..

4 minutes ago

CAA rejects news about suspension of int'l flight ..

4 minutes ago

MPA for timely completion of uplift projects

8 minutes ago

Turkey tackles Russian resistance to Syria border ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches &quot;Monit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.