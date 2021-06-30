US Court Quashes Bill Cosby's Sex Crimes Conviction, Allowing His Release
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison.
"Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged," the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.