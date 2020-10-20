UrduPoint.com
US Court Reinstates Texas Process For Rejecting Ballots With Signature Issues - Filing

Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Court Reinstates Texas Process for Rejecting Ballots With Signature Issues - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has overruled a decision that would have blocked election officials in the state of Texas from rejecting mail-in ballots with signature match issues, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"Because Texas's strong interest in safeguarding the integrity of its elections from voter fraud far outweighs any burden the state's voting procedures place on the right to vote, we stay the injunction pending appeal," the filing said.

A district court had issued an injunction that would have stopped ballots from being rejected unless state officials fixed flaws in Texas' system for verifying signatures on the ballots.

Texas law requires voters to be notified within ten days after the election that their mail-in ballot was rejected because of a signature mismatch.

Texas, which is traditionally a Republican state, is considered a battleground state this election year. Trump is ahead in Texas by 4.4%, according to the average of the six most recent surveys published by poll aggregator Realcearpolitics.com (RCP).

Texas is the second most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.

