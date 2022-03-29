UrduPoint.com

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid To Lift Sanctions - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 11:46 PM

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid to Lift Sanctions - Filing

A US appeals court rejected a bid by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him in 2018, a court judgment revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) A US appeals court rejected a bid by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him in 2018, a court judgment revealed on Tuesday.

"For those reasons we affirm the district court's judgment," the document said.

The United States introduced sanctions against Deripaska and dozens of other Russian individuals and entities in April 2018 over their alleged links to the Russian government, which Washington has repeatedly accused of malign activities.

