WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) A US appeals court rejected a bid by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him in 2018, a court judgment revealed on Tuesday.

"For those reasons we affirm the district court's judgment," the document said.

The United States introduced sanctions against Deripaska and dozens of other Russian individuals and entities in April 2018 over their alleged links to the Russian government, which Washington has repeatedly accused of malign activities.