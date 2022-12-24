UrduPoint.com

US Court Rejects Saab's Motion To Dismiss Indictment Based On Diplomatic Immunity - Order

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Court Rejects Saab's Motion to Dismiss Indictment Based on Diplomatic Immunity - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) A US judge rejected Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab's motion to dismiss the charges against him based on diplomatic immunity, court documents revealed.

"Saab Moran cannot be entitled to diplomatic immunity because he could not - as a matter of law - have been an agent of the Venezuelan government," US Judge Robert Scola said in the court documents on Friday.

"At the time of his arrest, Saab Moran was, at best, a special envoy of the Maduro regime, which the United States has not recognized to be the official government of Venezuela since January 2019. So, Saab Moran is not entitled to diplomatic immunity in the United States."

The United States argues Saab was not traveling as a special envoy for the Venezuelan government at the time of his arrest, according to the court documents.

