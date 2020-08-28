US Court Rejects Trump Bid To Weaken Coal Plant Pollution Limits - Advocacy Group
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) A US federal court rejected a Trump administration rule that would weaken pollution regulations for coal-fired power plants, the Sierra Club said in a statement.
"The Third Circuit Federal Court of Appeals rejected the Environmental Protection Agency's approval of a weak air pollution rule today that would allow coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania to exceed pollution limits," the statement said on Thursday.
The agency failed to provide a basis for the high emission limit for smog-causing nitrogen oxides produced by coal power production, the Sierra Club said citing court documents.
The environmental group said it was represented by Earthjustice in a lawsuit challenging the EPA's 2019 approval of the state of Pennsylvania's plan for "reasonably available control technology" for ozone smog.