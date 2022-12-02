UrduPoint.com

US Court Rejects Trump Effort To Block DOJ From Using Classified Records In Probe - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022)   A US appeals court terminated a special master review process that former President Donald Trump requested to block Federal investigators from using classified records seized from his Florida residence in an active criminal probe, a court filing revealed.

"The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so. Either approach would be a radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts' involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations.

Accordingly, we agree with the government that the district court improperly exercised equitable jurisdiction, and that dismissal of the entire proceeding is required," the 11th Circuit Appeals Court said in the court document.

In October, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to have a special master review classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a federal investigation and asked the appeals court to reject it as well.

The Justice Department is trying to determine whether or not it can prove Trump violated the Espionage Act, whether or not he illegally withheld national security secrets and if he lied about it and tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.

