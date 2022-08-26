US Court Releases Redacted Affidavit Linked to FBI Raid of Trump Mar-a-Lago Residence

The US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday released a redacted affidavit and related explanatory documents linked to the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday released a redacted affidavit and related explanatory documents linked to the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The court released a redacted copy of the affidavit as well as an accompanying memorandum explaining the US government's justification for the redactions.

The government has argued against releasing an unredacted affidavit, citing concerns about participation from future witnesses and the efficacy of its investigation.

The affidavit claims the FBI investigation has established that documents bearing classification markings containing defense information were among the materials at Mar-a-Lago in an unauthorized location. There was probable cause to believe that additional sensitive records may have remained at the premise, prompting the raid.