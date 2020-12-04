UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sentencing, Date To Be Determined Later

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sentencing, Date to Be Determined Later

A US federal court rescheduled the sentencing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin over hacking charges due to technical problems encountered during a telephonic hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A US federal court rescheduled the sentencing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin over hacking charges due to technical problems encountered during a telephonic hearing on Thursday.

"We will resume as quickly as possible," Judge Laura Taylor Swain said during the call.

The judge, from a New York-based federal district court, urged prosecutors and defenders to find out the acceptable day and reach out to the court to schedule the new time of sentencing.

The conference started with a delay of nearly one hour as parties were trying to connect to each other. Swain warned from the very beginning that they may be forced to interrupt a conversation due to lack of time.

Tyurin's lawyer Florian Miedel recommended postponing the sentencing due to the inability to talk to his client before the hearing, so the judge agreed to provide them a separate line to conduct conversations.

"Tyurin... believes that he has contracted COVID-19 but would like to proceed by phone," the lawyer said after the conversation.

US prosecutors also asked to postpone the sentencing because of newly discovered circumstances.

"The government just received [a] warrant from one additional victim who would like to seek restitution as well, so the government would seek the additional 90 days to finalize that restitution," Assistant US Attorney Eun Young Choi said.

Tyurin was arrested in Georgia in 2017 at the US government's request. The US authorities alleged that Tyurin was involved in a global hacking campaign targeting financial institutions that resulted in the theft of personal data from more than 100 million users.

Georgia extradited Tyurin to the United States in September 2018.

In 2019, Tyurin pleaded guilty to six counts, including conspiracy to commit computer hacking, wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Internet Russia Bank Young Georgia United States May September 2017 2018 2019 From Government Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

3 minutes ago

Nafeesa stresses to protect Sindh's heritage sites ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.