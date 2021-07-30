UrduPoint.com

A US federal court rescheduled sentencing for Russian national Alexander Grichishkin, who pleaded guilty to conspiring providing hosting services to cybercriminal clients who attacked US companies and financial institutions, a court filing revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) A US Federal court rescheduled sentencing for Russian national Alexander Grichishkin, who pleaded guilty to conspiring providing hosting services to cybercriminal clients who attacked US companies and financial institutions, a court filing revealed on Friday.

"A video conference has been scheduled before District Judge Denise Page Hood as follows: ...

Sentencing: August 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM," the US Eastern District court of Michigan said.

The sentencing was originally scheduled for August 6.

Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov from Russia, Aleksandr Skorodumov from Lithuania, and Pavel Stassi from Estonia were members of a hosting organization that allegedly helped a number cybercriminals evade detection by US law enforcement after they caused millions of Dollars in losses to victims in the United States, the Justice Department said.

