WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US District court for the Eastern District of Virginia has rescheduled a jury trial for Russian citizen Igor Danchenko for October 11, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

"Jury Trial reset for 10/11/2022 at 10:00 AM in Alexandria ... before District Judge Anthony J.

Trenga," the filing read.

A status conference will be held on the same day at 9:00 a.m., while motions should be submitted before September 2, it added.

In November, the political analyst pleaded not guilty in a US court on all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about alleged collusion between former President Donald Trump and the Kremlin.