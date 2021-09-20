(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A US Federal court ruled against the motion for a compassionate release of Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko from prison, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday.

"This morning we have received from the court from the (US District Court for the) Southern District of New York decision on Yaroshenko's motion for compassionate release.

The decision is not to allow for a compassionate release of Konstantin Yaroshenko," Tarasov said.

The court's five-pages decision concluded that there are no extraordinary and compelling circumstances for the release of Yaroshenko, Tarasov added.