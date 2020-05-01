UrduPoint.com
US Court Rules DOJ Cannot Withhold Law Enforcement Grants For 'Sanctuary Cities' - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A US appeals court has upheld a lower court's ruling blocking the Trump administration's effort to withhold Federal funding for local law enforcement in so-called sanctuary cities, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"We affirm the grants of declaratory relief as to the declarations that the Attorney General exceeded the authority delegated by Congress in the Byrne JAG statute...in attaching the challenged conditions to the FY 2017 and FY 2018 grants, and that the Attorney General's decision to attach the conditions to the FY 2017 and FY 2018 Byrne JAG grants violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers," the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its decision.

All three circuit judges on the panel ruled in favor of the decision, but Judge Daniel Manion disagreed that it should be nationwide.

In March, US President Donald Trump said the US government would begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation.

Trump frequently cites crimes such as rape and murder committed by illegal aliens who had been slated for deportation but were released from jail in sanctuary jurisdictions.

