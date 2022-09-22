UrduPoint.com

US Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 06:30 AM

US Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Review Classified Records Seized From Trump - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) A US appeals court ruled that Justice Department investigators can continue to review classified records seized last month from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, court documents revealed.

"We decide only the narrow question presented: whether the United States has established that it is entitled to a stay of the district court's order, to the extent that it (1) requires the government to submit for the special master's review the documents with classification markings and (2) enjoins the United States from using that subset of documents in a criminal investigation.

We conclude that it has," the court record said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department's review is expected to be completed some time after Thanksgiving, according to media reports.

On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to a disclosed search warrant.

Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

Related Topics

Trump Florida United States August Criminals FBI Media From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

12 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

13 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

14 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

14 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

14 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.