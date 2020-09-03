UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Rules NSA Bulk Collection Of Americans' Phone Records 'Illegal'- Rights Group

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Court Rules NSA Bulk Collection of Americans' Phone Records 'Illegal'- Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A US Federal court has ruled as illegal the National Security Agency's (NSA) bulk collection of US citizens' phone records, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said.

"A federal appeals court just ruled that the NSA's bulk collection of Americans' phone records was illegal. This ruling, which confirms what we have always known, is a in a statement for our privacy rights," ACLU said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

5 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

4 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

4 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

4 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.