US Court Rules NSA Bulk Collection of Americans' Phone Records 'Illegal'- Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A US Federal court has ruled as illegal the National Security Agency's (NSA) bulk collection of US citizens' phone records, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said.

"A federal appeals court just ruled that the NSA's bulk collection of Americans' phone records was illegal. This ruling, which confirms what we have always known, is a in a statement for our privacy rights," ACLU said via Twitter.