US Court Rules Trump Cannot Halt Order Blocking Census Presidential Memo - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A US appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration cannot suspend a Federal court order that is blocking a presidential memorandum that is seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from the process that determines congressional representation in each state based on population, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

"In sum, Defendants have not come close to carrying 'the[ir] burden of showing that the circumstances justify an exercise' of our discretion to grant a stay," the court document said. "They fail to show that they are likely to succeed on the merits or that a stay would be in the public interest...Defendants' arguments about irreparable harm and urgency are frivolous.

Accordingly, Defendants' motion for a stay is denied."

On September 10, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the presidential memorandum violates US law.

Trump is concerned that counting undocumented immigrants in the apportionment process could result in the allocation of two or three more congressional seats in certain US states.

Last July, Trump issued an executive order that instructed the Commerce Department to gather data on the number of US citizens, non-citizens and undocumented immigrants in the United States over concerns that illegal immigrants were being counted for the apportionment for congressional representation.