US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Questions Under Oath - James

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:26 PM

US courts have ruled that former US President Donald Trump and members of his family must testify under the oath in the Trump Organization case, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday

"The courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings," James said after a court decided to order Trump himself along with his children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, to testify under oath.

James promised to continue following the facts of the case and ensure that no one can evade the law.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York State ruled that the investigation was lawfully initiated at its outset and well founded.

"OAG (Office of the Attorney General) began its investigation after public testimony of a senior corporate insider and reviewed significant volumes of evidence before issuing the subpoenas. Appellants have not identified any similarly implicated corporation that was not investigated or any executives of such a corporation who were not deposed," the court said.

The court also ruled that appellants have failed to demonstrate that they were treated improperly.

