US Court Ruling Protects Police at Portland Federal Courthouse From Violent Mobs - Barr

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr praised oin a statement a court order that overturned an earlier ruling that he said prevented Federal police guarding a courthouse in the city of Portland from defending themselves from mob attacks as a decision that will help protect officers from "serious injury."

"In practical effect, the [lower] District Court's order prevented the federal government from effectively addressing violent mobs through the general crowd-control measures that are required, and it unacceptably increased the risk of serious injury to federal law enforcement officers," Barr said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Appellate Court for the Ninth Circuit, whose jurisdiction covers Portland, ruled that an earlier injunction from a US District Court judge giving journalists and legal observers protection from police was overly broad and lacked clarity.

Barr said highly organized violent operators, some disguised as journalists with fake press badges, had attacked repeatedly police. In other cases, purported "journalists" or "legal observers" have provided cover for the violent offenders.

More than 200 federal officers have been injured in Portland alone, Barr added.

Portland has been wracked by violent attacks on police, court buildings and federal government facilities for more than three months, beginning with the May 25 killing of Black suspect George Floyd while in police custody.

Barr accused the Portland city government of enabling mob attacks by impeding local police cooperation with federal officers and refusing to pursue charges against rioters.