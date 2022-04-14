UrduPoint.com

US Court Says Denied Russian Motion To Stay $50Bln Case Against Yukos

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 07:40 AM

US Court Says Denied Russian Motion to Stay $50Bln Case Against Yukos

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The US District Court for the District of Columbia said it had denied the Russian motion to stay a $50 billion case against the bankrupt Yukos oil company.

"The Russian Federation's motion to stay... is denied," the court said in the verdict.

According to the court, there has already been a significant delay in the consideration of the case and, moreover, the sanctions imposed on Russia would undermine the ability of ex-Yukos shareholders to gain access to the Russian assets in the United States in case of a decision made in their favor.

The court said that Russia must present new information in its favor no later than on April 27, 2022, while the ex-Yukos shareholders no later than on May 11, 2022.

In 2014, the Hague Court of Appeal made Russia pay $50 billion in favor to the ex-Yukos shareholders. In April 2016, the verdict was reversed but in February 2020, Russia was made to pay money again. In 2021, the Dutch Supreme Court once again returned the case to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

Russia wants the US court to suspend the proceedings until the verdict in the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Company Oil Amsterdam Columbia United States Netherlands Money February April May 2016 2020 Billion Court

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

7 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

7 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

8 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

8 hours ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.