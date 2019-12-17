UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Schedules Sentencing Hearing For Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn On January 28 - Order

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Court Schedules Sentencing Hearing for Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn on January 28 - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A US court has scheduled the sentencing hearing for Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, on January 28, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"Minute Order as to Michael T. Flynn... The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Courtroom 24A," the court filing said.

Related Topics

Hearing Trump January 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

2 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

57 minutes ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

57 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

1 hour ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.