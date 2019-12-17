US Court Schedules Sentencing Hearing for Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn on January 28 - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A US court has scheduled the sentencing hearing for Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, on January 28, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"Minute Order as to Michael T. Flynn... The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Courtroom 24A," the court filing said.