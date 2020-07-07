UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Sentences 4 Prison Guards Over Beating Of Shackled Inmate - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:38 AM

US Court Sentences 4 Prison Guards Over Beating of Shackled Inmate - Justice Dept.

A US court sentenced the instigator in a team of four prison guards in the beating of a shackled inmate to nearly a decade in prison, with shorter terms for other officers that joined in, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A US court sentenced the instigator in a team of four prison guards in the beating of a shackled inmate to nearly a decade in prison, with shorter terms for other officers that joined in, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The trial evidence established that [Daniel] Davis initiated the beating by yanking the inmate's leg chains, causing the inmate to fall face-first onto the concrete breezeway. At that point, Davis and other officers punched, kicked and stomped on the inmate, leaving the inmate with a dislocated shoulder, a hematoma, a collapsed lung, and broken ribs," the release said.

Davis later ordered his subordinate officers to cover up the beating by falsifying reports, fabricating prison records, and lying to investigators, the release added.

Davis received a 110 month prison sentence for the beating at the state of Louisiana's penitentiary while the other three participants were given jail terms ranging from 14 months to 24 months, according to the release.

Related Topics

Jail From Court

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

56 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University shifted ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Take Retaliatory Steps to Address UK's S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.