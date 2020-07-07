US Court Sentences 4 Prison Guards Over Beating of Shackled Inmate - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US court sentenced the instigator in a team of four prison guards in the beating of a shackled inmate to nearly a decade in prison, with shorter terms for other officers that joined in, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A US court sentenced the instigator in a team of four prison guards in the beating of a shackled inmate to nearly a decade in prison, with shorter terms for other officers that joined in, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The trial evidence established that [Daniel] Davis initiated the beating by yanking the inmate's leg chains, causing the inmate to fall face-first onto the concrete breezeway. At that point, Davis and other officers punched, kicked and stomped on the inmate, leaving the inmate with a dislocated shoulder, a hematoma, a collapsed lung, and broken ribs," the release said.

Davis later ordered his subordinate officers to cover up the beating by falsifying reports, fabricating prison records, and lying to investigators, the release added.

Davis received a 110 month prison sentence for the beating at the state of Louisiana's penitentiary while the other three participants were given jail terms ranging from 14 months to 24 months, according to the release.