UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Sentences Attacker Of Man Thought To Be Jewish To 30 Months - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Court Sentences Attacker of Man Thought to be Jewish to 30 Months - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A man who said he wanted to kill Jews before beating a victim thought was Jewish has been sentenced by a US court to 30 months in prison under a law intended to prevent hate crimes, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Izmir Koch, 34, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for beating a man he believed to be Jewish outside of a Cincinnati restaurant," the release said.

In February of 2017, the defendant and his companions, according to the release, were heard yelling 'I want to kill all of the Jews' and 'I want to stab the Jews' outside a Cincinnati restaurant," the release said.

"The victim represented to Koch that he was Jewish, after which Koch began punching and kicking him."

Koch, 34, has been convicted of one count of violating a US hate crimes act and one count of making a false statement to the FBI, according to the release.

Other people joined the assault, which bruised the victim's ribs and broke a facial bone, the release said. The victim was, in fact, not Jewish but was with people who were.

Related Topics

Man Izmir Cincinnati February FBI 2017 Jew All Court

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

2 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

2 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

2 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

1 hour ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

1 hour ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.