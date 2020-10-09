UrduPoint.com
US Court Sentences Ex-GITMO Chief To 24 Months In Prison For Obstructing Justice - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) A US court in Florida sentenced John Nettleton, a former commander of the US Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to 24 months in prison for obstructing justice in a probe into the death of a civilian employee with whose wife Nettleton had an affair, local media reported.

Guantanamo base civilian employee Christopher Tur, 42, was found drowned in the waters of Guantanamo Bay on January 11, 2015. An autopsy revealed that Tur suffered injuries prior to his drowning.

The court did not charge Nettleton in Tur's death, firstcoastnews.com portal reported on Thursday. However, the former GITMO chief was convicted of lying to conceal the crime and his extramarital affair, the report added.

Federal prosecutors asked court to impose a maximum prison sentence of between 37 to 46 months.

