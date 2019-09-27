US Court Sentences Ex-Mexican State Attorney to 20 Years in Jail in Drug Case - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A Federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday sentenced a former state attorney general of the Mexican state of Nayarit, Edgar Veytia, to 20 years of imprisonment on drug trafficking charges, Mexican media reported.

Veytia was found guilty of taking bribes from a cartel, supplying drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, to the United States from 2013 to 2017, right up to his arrest in San Diego, El Financiero news outlet reported.

He admitted having taken bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for providing them with access to police resources, such as wiretapping. According to Veytia, he took measures to prevent arrests of criminals or to release them from custody.

The media did not specify what cartels Veytia was cooperating with, but other media say it could be Sinaloa or the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.