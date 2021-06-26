UrduPoint.com
US Court Sentences Ex-Police Officer Chauvin To 22.5 Years In Prison For Floyd Murder

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Court Sentences Ex-Police Officer Chauvin to 22.5 Years in Prison for Floyd Murder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) A US court sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 270 months in prison for the murder of Black man George Floyd during an arrest last year.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The 46-year-old Floyd was killed last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. The incident, which was caught on video that went viral, sparked widespread protests over police-involved killings of Blacks.

