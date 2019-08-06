US Court Sentences Florida Mail Bomber to 20 Years in Prison - Justice Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) A US Federal court in Manhattan sentenced Cesar Sayoc, a mail bomber from the state of Florida , to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with his mailing of 16 improvised explosive devices to victims across the country," the statement said.

The Justice Department said Sayoc mailed explosive devices in October 2018 to numerous current and former Democratic Party officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others. Sayoc also send a mail bomb to the corporate-owned media outlet CNN.

The FBI arrested Sayoc on October 26, a few days after he sent the first mail bomb to billionaire George Soros, the Justice Department said.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Sayoc assembled and mailed explosive devices to high-ranking officials and former elected leaders to incite fear and to terrorize his victims.

"Though thankfully no one was hurt by his actions, Sayoc's domestic terrorism challenged our nation's cherished tradition of peaceful political discourse," Berman said.

In addition to his prison term, Sayoc was sentenced to a five-year supervised release, the Justice Department said.