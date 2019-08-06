UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Sentences Florida Mail Bomber To 20 Years In Prison - Justice Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:48 PM

US Court Sentences Florida Mail Bomber to 20 Years in Prison - Justice Department

A US federal court in Manhattan sentenced Cesar Sayoc, a mail bomber from the state of Florida, to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) A US Federal court in Manhattan sentenced Cesar Sayoc, a mail bomber from the state of Florida, to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with his mailing of 16 improvised explosive devices to victims across the country," the statement said.

The Justice Department said Sayoc mailed explosive devices in October 2018 to numerous current and former Democratic Party officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others. Sayoc also send a mail bomb to the corporate-owned media outlet CNN.

The FBI arrested Sayoc on October 26, a few days after he sent the first mail bomb to billionaire George Soros, the Justice Department said.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Sayoc assembled and mailed explosive devices to high-ranking officials and former elected leaders to incite fear and to terrorize his victims.

"Though thankfully no one was hurt by his actions, Sayoc's domestic terrorism challenged our nation's cherished tradition of peaceful political discourse," Berman said.

In addition to his prison term, Sayoc was sentenced to a five-year supervised release, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Hillary Clinton George Manhattan Florida October FBI 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Estonian Prime Minister Discusses Defense Cooperat ..

15 seconds ago

Poster exhibition organized to mark Independence D ..

18 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council organizes "Gosha-e-Gayan" sitt ..

19 seconds ago

Indian army to start bloodshed in occupied valley: ..

21 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner for completion of CSR schemes ..

8 minutes ago

City Traffic Police's awareness campaign continues ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.