US Court Sentences Man To 16 Years For Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 10:28 PM

US Court Sentences Man to 16 Years for Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

A US district court on Tuesday sentenced Adam Fox, one of 14 plotters who planned to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, to 16 years in prison, a case manager at the US District Court for the Western District of Michigan told Sputnik.

Judge Robert Jonker also ordered Fox to pay $200 of the special assessment and $1250 for each of the two counts against him as well as imposed a five-years supervised release, the case manager said.

Fox and another man, Barry Croft, led the group in 2020 as they planned to target law enforcement officers, attack the Michigan State Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Whitmer, according to media reports.

Prosecutors claimed at the trial that the men intended to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and blow-up bridges to slow down the police chasing them.

On December 15, 2022, three members of the group, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico were sentenced to seven, ten and 20 years in prison, respectively.

They were convicted in October of being members of a gang, providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Two other members of the group were acquitted at trial, another two pleaded guilty and two more were found guilty in the conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

