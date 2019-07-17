US Court Sentences Mexican Druglord 'El Chapo' Guzman to Life in Prison - Attorneys

A US federal judge has sentenced notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo, to life in prison plus 30 years, his attorneys said after his hearing at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A US federal judge has sentenced notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo, to life in prison plus 30 years, his attorneys said after his hearing at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

District Judge Brian Cogan sentenced Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years and ordered him to pay $12.6 billion in forfeitures, attorneys for both the prosecution and defense told reporters after the hearing.

"I'm not here to tell you that Mr. Guzman is a saint, all we asked for was justice and a fair trial in the United States," Guzman's attorney Jeffery Lictman said, while denouncing the verdict.

Guzman's attorney Mariel Colon has said she is optimistic about his chances for an appeal.

During the hearing, Guzman reportedly complained about his inability to receive a fair trial.

"My case was stained and you denied me a fair trial when the whole world was watching," Guzman said in court through an interpreter, US media reports said. "When I was extradited to the United States, I expected to have a fair trial, but what happened was exactly the opposite."

The alleged drug kingpin also reportedly complained of the "torture" he has endured in US prison for the past 30 months, ABC news reported.

The court convicted Guzman on 10 counts, including narcotics trafficking, using a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes and participating in a money laundering conspiracy.

Guzman was a principal leader of the Sinaloa Cartel responsible for importing and distributing vast quantities of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin into the United States.