US Court Sentences 'QAnon Shaman' To 41 Months For Role In Capitol Riot - Reports

US Court Sentences 'QAnon Shaman' to 41 Months for Role in Capitol Riot - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The US District Court for the District of Columbia has sentenced American citizen Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," to 41 months in prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, media reported on Wednesday.

Chansley, a 34-year-old Arizona man, was among the crowd that broke into the US Capitol building and proceeded to the Upper West Terrace where election certification proceedings were underway.

Chansley initially faced up to 20 years in prison and a period of supervised release, but in September he pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Federal prosecutors asked the court during the hearing to sentence Chansley to 51 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine, reports said.

The defendant became the most recognized participant of the riot due to his extravagant outfit, which included bull horns and a fur helmet. He was arrested on January 9 and has been in custody since.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to fraud, which robbed him of victory. Capitol police shot and killed one protester during the incident and charged over 500 people for participating in the event.

