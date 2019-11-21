US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Lisov to 4 Years, But Will Factor in Time Served

A US court sentenced Russian national Stanislav Lisov to four years in prison, but said will factor in time he already served, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A US court sentenced Russian national Stanislav Lisov to four years in prison, but said will factor in time he already served, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Lisov pleaded guilty earlier to one charge against him of conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

Judge Valery Caproni said during the hearing that Lisov was sentenced to 48 months in prison and noted that she gave the Russian national a 15 percent discount for good behavior.

In addition, Caproni said the court will factor in the sentence the time Lisov already served since his detention in 2017.