US Court Sentences Russian National Burkov to 4.5 Years on Cybercrime-Related Charges

A US court on Friday sentenced Russian national Alexei Burkov to four-and-a-half years in prison after the defendant pleaded guilty to cybercrime-related charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A US court on Friday sentenced Russian national Alexei Burkov to four-and-a-half years in prison after the defendant pleaded guilty to cybercrime-related charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

"Your total sentence is 108 months, you will be giving a credit for serving already roughly 4.5 years," Judge T. S. Ellis III said.

Judge Ellis also imposed a $7,000 fine on Burkov.

Burkov, who was extradited to the United States from Israel, was accused of running two websites for hackers - a trading floor for stolen payment card data and a forum for "elite cybercriminals."