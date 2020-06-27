US Court Sentences Russian National Burkov to 9 Years on Cybercrime-Related Charges

(@FahadShabbir)

A US court sentenced on Friday Russian national Alexei Burkov to nine years in prison, six years short of a statutory maximum, after the defendant plead guilty to cybercrime-related charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A US court sentenced on Friday Russian national Alexei Burkov to nine years in prison, six years short of a statutory maximum, after the defendant plead guilty to cybercrime-related charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Burkov, who was extradited to the United States from Israel, is accused of running two websites for hackers - a floor for trading in stolen payment card data and an "elite cybercriminals" forum. The prosecution said it believes 150,000 cardholders and thousands of financial companies may qualify as victims.

"Your total sentence is 108 months. You will be given a credit for already serving roughly 4.5 years in Israel and here," Eastern District of Virginia Judge T. S. Ellis III said.

Burkov was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and will have to pay a restitution of $7,000.

The court also required Burkov to forfeit assets amounting to over $1 million.

"I require that you be designated to serve your service in the facility close to Eastern district," Judge Ellis said. "You may have the right to appeal your sentence."

Under a deal with the US government, Burkov pleaded guilty to two counts of the indictment in return for the dismissal of the other three, downsizing the maximum potential penalty from 80 years to 15 years in prison.

Burkov admitted to access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusion, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Burkov was arrested during his trip to Israel in 2015 on the request of the US government. He spent almost four years in Israeli custody and fought unsuccessfully to be sent to Russia.