US Court Sentences Russian National Koshkin to 4 Years for Cybercrimes - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A US judge sentenced Russian national Oleg Koshkin to four years in prison for cybercrimes, Justice Department spokesperson Tom Carson told Sputnik.

Koshkin will serve 48 months in prison after being convicted in June of running a so-called 'crypting' service used to conceal malware from antivirus software. He was arrested by authorities in California in September 2019.