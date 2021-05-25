UrduPoint.com
US Court Sentences Russian National Kriuchkov To 10 Months For Plot To Extort Tesla

US Court Sentences Russian National Kriuchkov to 10 Months For Plot to Extort Tesla

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US District court in the state of Nevada sentenced on Monday sentenced Russian national Egor Kriuchkov to 10 months in jail with time already served after he pleaded guilty to an attempt to organize a cyberattack against Tesla.

District Judge Miranda Du said she accepted the plea agreement stipulating no more than 10 months of prison, which Kriuchkov has already served while awaiting trial. Kriuchkov will be deported to Russia and face a fine of approximately $14,800.

