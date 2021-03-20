US Court Sentences Russian National Medvedev to 10 Years in Prison for Cybercrimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A US court sentenced Russian national Sergey Medvedev to ten years in prison for his role as co-founder and administrator of online trading for fraud-related goods and services, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Sergey Medvedev, aka "Stells," "segmed," and "serjbear," 33, of Russia, pleaded guilty in the District of Nevada to one count of racketeering conspiracy in June 2020 and was sentenced today to 10 years in prison," the department said.

According to court documents, Medvedev was a co-founder of Infraud Organization, which is described as "a transnational cybercrime enterprise engaged in the mass acquisition and sale of fraud-related goods and services, including stolen identities, compromised credit card data, computer malware, and other contraband."