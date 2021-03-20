UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Sentences Russian National Medvedev To 10 Years In Prison For Cybercrimes

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Court Sentences Russian National Medvedev to 10 Years in Prison for Cybercrimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A US court sentenced Russian national Sergey Medvedev to ten years in prison for his role as co-founder and administrator of online trading for fraud-related goods and services, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Sergey Medvedev, aka "Stells," "segmed," and "serjbear," 33, of Russia, pleaded guilty in the District of Nevada to one count of racketeering conspiracy in June 2020 and was sentenced today to 10 years in prison," the department said.

According to court documents, Medvedev was a co-founder of Infraud Organization, which is described as "a transnational cybercrime enterprise engaged in the mass acquisition and sale of fraud-related goods and services, including stolen identities, compromised credit card data, computer malware, and other contraband."

Related Topics

Russia Sale Enterprise June 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

2 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

2 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

2 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

2 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

2 hours ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.