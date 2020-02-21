US Court Sentences Russian National Terada to 2,5 Years in Prison

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia sentenced Russian national Mira Terada for 2,5 years in prison on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, US Judge Claude Hilton said during a hearing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia sentenced Russian national Mira Terada for 2,5 years in prison on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, US Judge Claude Hilton said during a hearing on Friday.

Attorneys requested 3 years and 10 months of imprisonment, Terada's lawyer asked for 14 months, which she had already spent in jail.

Terada, whose original name is Oksana Vovk, was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the US in June of last year on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering while in the US from 2013-2016. In December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring for money laundering.