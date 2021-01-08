UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Sentences Russia's Andrei Tyurin To 12 Years In Prison For Hacking - Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

US Court Sentences Russia's Andrei Tyurin to 12 Years in Prison for Hacking - Judge

The New York federal district court has sentenced Russian national Andrei Tyurin to12 years in prison for computer hacking, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The New York Federal district court has sentenced Russian national Andrei Tyurin to12 years in prison for computer hacking, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Thursday.

"These sentences run concurrently for a total of 144 months of imprisonment," Swain said during a teleconference sentencing hearing.

The court decided to conduct a restitution hearing in the case on April 6 at 9:00 a. m., Swain added.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia New York April Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

1 minute ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

1 minute ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

1 minute ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

1 minute ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

4 minutes ago

UKs Johnson Condemns Trump for 'Encouraging' Prote ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.