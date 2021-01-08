WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The New York Federal district court has sentenced Russian national Andrei Tyurin to12 years in prison for computer hacking, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Thursday.

"These sentences run concurrently for a total of 144 months of imprisonment," Swain said during a teleconference sentencing hearing.

The court decided to conduct a restitution hearing in the case on April 6 at 9:00 a. m., Swain added.