UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Sentences Russia's Andrei Tyurin To 12 Years In Prison For Hacking - Judge

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Court Sentences Russia's Andrei Tyurin to 12 Years in Prison for Hacking - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The New York Federal district court has sentenced Russian national Andrei Tyurin to12 years in prison for computer hacking, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Thursday.

"These sentences run concurrently for a total of 144 months of imprisonment," Swain said during a teleconference sentencing hearing.

The court decided to conduct a restitution hearing in the case on April 6 at 9:00 a. m., Swain added.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia New York April Court Hacking

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

54 minutes ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

54 minutes ago

Mosques, Primary Schools to Resume Work in Gaza St ..

8 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

54 minutes ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

54 minutes ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.