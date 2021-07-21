WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A US Federal court in Connecticut on Tuesday sentenced Russian national Peter Levashov to time served and three years of supervised release for fraud and computer crime.

"I have decided that sentence of time served is sufficient," US District Judge Robert Chatigny said during Levashov's sentencing hearing. "You have been already in custody for approximately 33 months.

33 months is a long time."

Chatigny added that Levashov would be sentenced to three years of supervised release during which he will have to abide by certain conditions.

In 2018, Levashov pleaded guilty to one count of causing intentional damage to a protected computer, one count of conspiracy, one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft after being extradited to the United States from Spain.