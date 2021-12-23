UrduPoint.com

US Court Sets Arraignment for Russian National Klyushin on January 3 - Judge

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A US court in the state of Massachusetts has rescheduled an arraignment hearing for Russian national Vladislav Klyushin for January 3, 2022, Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler said on Wednesday.

Klyushin was due to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, but the judge delayed the hearing until attorneys in the case can submit more documents, including a translation of his criminal case in Switzerland, where he was initially detained before being extradited to the United States.

"I would like the translation from the government of the Swiss opinion. I will set an arraignment for January 3," Bowler said during the virtual hearing.

