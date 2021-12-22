UrduPoint.com

US Court Sets Detention, Arrangement Hearing For Russian National Klyushin For December 22

Wed 22nd December 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A US court in the state of Massachusetts has set detention and arrangement hearing for the Russian national Vladislav Klyushin for Wednesday, the court document said.

"Government moves for detention, Arraignment/Detention Hearing set for 12/22/2021 01:00 PM in Remote Proceeding," the court document said on Tuesday.

The hearing will be conducted by video conference, the court document added.

On Monday, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said the indictment charges Klyushin and four other Russian nationals over alleged involvement in a global hacking and trading scheme have been unsealed.

