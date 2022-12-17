UrduPoint.com

US Court Sets February 14 Discovery Deadline In Vinnik Case Amid Prisoner Swap Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Court Sets February 14 Discovery Deadline in Vinnik Case Amid Prisoner Swap Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US district court judge Susan Illston ruled on Friday that government prosecutors must provide discovery evidence to defense attorneys of Russian national Alexander Vinnik by February 14 in order to proceed with his criminal case and facilitate a possible prisoner swap.

Illston made the decision in response to a request by Vinnik's lawyers to direct the government to produce discovery within 60 days. Illston also scheduled a status hearing for the case on February 14.

On Thursday, Vinnik's defense team filed a status report claiming Vinnik is "extremely upset" about months-long delays in trial preparation for the case against him.

The United States charged Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e.

The US accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik denies the charges against him.

The production of discovery is not only to move the court case forward, but also to help facilitate a potential prisoner swap with Russia involving Vinnik. Vinnik has been the subject of "serious discussions" between the US and Russia regarding a proposed prisoner swap, the defense team's court filing said.

The US Justice Department, unlike the State Department and other parts of the Biden administration, oppose prisoner swaps and are therefore refusing to permit defense lawyers from using any discovery materials for the purpose of advocating for a swap, the filing said.

The potential prisoner swap comes following a successful exchange of US basketball player Brittney Griner for Russian businessman Viktor Bout. The Biden administration continues to seek the release of other US citizens imprisoned in Russia, including Paul Whelan, who was convicted on espionage charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Exchange Russia Lawyers United States Cryptocurrency Money February Criminals From Government Court

Recent Stories

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

44 minutes ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

1 hour ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

1 hour ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.