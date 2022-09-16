UrduPoint.com

US Court Sets Likely Klyushin Trial Date for Late January, Hearing for October 31

The US District Court for the District of Massachusetts during a hearing on Thursday set a tentative trial start date for late January in the case against Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, who is charged with an alleged $82 million hacking and trading scheme

In December, US authorities charged Klyushin for allegedly hacking into the systems of publicly traded companies in a scheme that purportedly netted him $82 million. Klyushin, who owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity company M13, denies the accusations against him.

Judge Patti Saris scheduled a tentative trial for late January into early February, with the trial expected to take approximately two weeks, according to the legal teams.

The court also set a hearing for October 31 on motions filed by the defense team.

Additionally, the parties agreed to hold a pre-trial hearing on January 5.

Klyushin's attorney, Maksim Nemtsev, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the defense team can neither confirm nor deny whether Klyushin may be part of a possible prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia to free imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

