US Court Sets May 10 Arraignment for Ex-Honduran President Facing Trafficking Charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A US judge on Friday set an arraignment hearing for former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on May 10.

Federal prosecutors asked for Hernandez' arraignment to be scheduled on May 10 in order to allow both parties to prepare for the case and to review evidence that will be presented at the trial

Prosecutors said Hernandez was extradited to the United States earlier on Friday.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department unsealed charges against Hernandez accusing him of engaging in drug trafficking in order to advance his political career.

Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram said during a press conference that he used government resources to further his drug trafficking activities and he covered up Honduran drug trafficking schemes. Hernandez allegedly accepted a $1 million bribe from the former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Milgram added.