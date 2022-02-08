A US district court in the state of Massachusetts has scheduled the next hearing for Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian national accused of making millions of dollars through hacking corporate earnings information, for March 9

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) A US district court in the state of Massachusetts has scheduled the next hearing for Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian national accused of making millions of Dollars through hacking corporate earnings information, for March 9.

"I will set a further conference for March 9 at 3.30 pm," Judge Marianne Bowler said during a status conference on Tuesday, after both the government and the defense requested 30 days to review additional documents.

Klyushin owns M13, a company that provides media monitoring and cybersecurity services. The businessman was arrested in Switzerland in March 2021 and extradited to the US later that year. He and four other Russian nationals were charged in December with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that purportedly netted the defendants at least $82 million in profit through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The Justice Department accused them of hacking computer networks of two US filing agents, used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial hearing in early January. Bowler rejected his bail request and ordered that he be kept in prison until the trial.

In January, the Swiss authorities launched a criminal investigation into alleged illegal copying of information from Klyushin's devices.