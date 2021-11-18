US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December 7

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will appear again before a US court in Washington, DC on December 7 as part of the contempt of Congress case against him, the involved legal parties decided during a virtual status conference with District Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday

Bannon faces two counts of contempt of Congress, to which he pleaded not guilty, for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena that ordered him to provide testimony before the US House Select Committee on the January 6 events at the Capitol.

Prosecutors expressed to the judge their intent to seek a protective order that would prevent the public disclosure of documents the government will use as part of the case.

The Bannon legal defense disagreed with the suggestion. Nichols told the Bannon's team to provide written objections to the protective order by Wednesday.

Nichols did not decide on a trial date for Bannon, citing a lack of information, and requested that the legal teams confer prior to the December 7 status conference and produce a list of mutually-agreeable issues.

The judge also said he wants to know what discovery Bannon's team will want, as well as other big-picture questions that could impact the determination of a trial date.