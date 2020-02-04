US Court Sets Parnas, Fruman Trial for October 5

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The US district court in New York scheduled a trial on October 5 for Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas and his colleague Igor Fruman, who allegedly acted on behalf of US President Donald Trump to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign, a court notice revealed.

"Jury trial set for October 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.," the court notice said on Monday evening.

In October, the US authorities arrested Parnas and Fruman for having engaged in illegal campaign contributions.

The next status conference in the scheduled for July 16, the court noted added.