US Court Sets Trial Date For Russian National Klyushin's Case On October 11 - Judge

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 07:44 PM

A US district court in the state of Massachusetts has scheduled the trial date for Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian national accused of making millions of dollars through hacking corporate earnings information, for October 11

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) A US district court in the state of Massachusetts has scheduled the trial date for Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian national accused of making millions of Dollars through hacking corporate earnings information, for October 11.

"We will do it on the 11th (of October)," District Judge Patti Saris said during an online hearing.

The judge also set up a pretrial conference for September 15.

